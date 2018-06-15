Photo: Nunavik opens new firefighter training centre

Nunatsiaq News
Kativik Regional Government chair Jennifer Munick cuts a fire hose June 5 to celebrate the opening of the Nunavik Fire Training Centre. The new training facility, located in Kuujjuaq, will deliver firefighting courses taught by Inuit instructors in Inuktitut starting this summer. Nunavimmiut who follow the courses will receive certification from Quebec's École nationale des pompiers du Québec. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)
