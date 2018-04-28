Photo: Nunavik songwriter to release new album

Quaqtaq-raised and Montreal-based singer and songwriter Beatrice Deer will have a new album out May 11, called My All to You. She’s pictured here in the video for the single You’re With Me. Deer will be leading a two-day music workshop and performance at Quaqtaq’s Isummasaqvik school May 4 and 5, and then performing at Montreal’s O Patro Vys May 12. You can watch the video for You’re With Me at https://bit.ly/2JoUaTW. (IMAGE COURTESY OF JOSEPH YARMUSH)