Photo: Nunavik’s adult education centre celebrates success

The Kajusivik Adult Education Centre in Kuujjuaq celebrated the accomplishments of 10 graduates on May 2. George Annanack from Kuujjuaq received his diploma in auto mechanics, and Patricia Deveaux from Kuujjuaq received her diploma in accounting, while the remaining eight received secondary school diplomas: Christina Angma, Kangiqsujuaq; Tabia Annanack, Kangiqsualujjuaq; Molly Fequet, Quaqtaq; Anni Forrest, Kuujjuaq; Emily Kudluk, Kuujjuaq; Victoria Munick, Kuujjuaq; Alasie Sakiagak, Kangiqsujuaq; and Jobie Thomassie, Kangirsuk. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KAJUSIVIK ADULT EDUCATION CENTRE)