Photo: Nunavut Remembers

Nunavut remembers: These four men, among the first Canadian Rangers in Pond Inlet, stand together at the Baffin community’s Remembrance Day ceremony, held today, at 11 a.m. in St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. While they are not the strongest now, Sgt. Titus Allooloo told the congregation, they were chosen to serve as Canadian Rangers because of their skills as hunters and their ability to survive self-sufficiently on the land in the Arctic. During the ceremony and following church service, Gamalial Kilukishak, left, Ham Kadloo, Paniloo Sangoya and Ludy Pudluk were seated in a place of honour at the front of the church, while attendees sang O Canada and Amazing Grace in Inuktitut and listened to a reading of the John McCrae poem, In Flanders Field. About 11 other Rangers from Pond Inlet took part in the ceremony. Each Ranger placed a poppy on a wreath and saluted while facing the flags of Canada, Nunavut and the Canadian Rangers. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)