The singer-songwriter and ukulele player Colleen Nakashuk, who performs as Aasiva, is set to release her debut album June 8 under her new record label, Aakuluk Music. Aasiva, originally from Pangnirtung, is a graduate of Nunavut Sivuniksavut who now lives in Iqaluit. You can listen to her single Qalunaat Nunanganit at https://bit.ly/2J2Slf9 (PHOTO COURTESY OF AAKULUK MUSIC)