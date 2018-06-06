Photo: Nunavut’s legislature recognizes an emerging leader

Vikki Niptanatiak of Kugluktuk, the winner of the 2018 Canadian Parks and Recreation Association Emerging Leader Award, sits on Monday, June 11 in the foyer of the Nunavut legislature. "I ask all members to join me in congratulating Vikki on this outstanding achievement and to wish her future success as she moves forward with her vision and dreams,” said Lorne Kusugak, the minister of community and government services. Read more about Niptanatiak at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)