NEWS: Nunavik April 16, 2018 - 8:10 am

Photo: Old weather station destroyed in fire

Inukjuak's former weather station, located in the centre of the Nunavik community along Hudson Bay, was destroyed in an April 9 fire. John Myna photographed the smoke from the blaze from across the Inukjuak river, just south of the community of 1,800. It's unclear how the fire started, but it won't affect weather data; Inukjuak's newer and operating weather station is located by its airport. (PHOTO BY JOHN MYNA)
#1. Posted by Mariner on April 17, 2018

Visited the Old Station many times in the Seventies. One of the few places for recreational activity.

