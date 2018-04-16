NEWS: Nunavik
Photo: Old weather station destroyed in fire
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Inukjuak's former weather station, located in the centre of the Nunavik community along Hudson Bay, was destroyed in an April 9 fire. John Myna photographed the smoke from the blaze from across the Inukjuak river, just south of the community of 1,800. It's unclear how the fire started, but it won't affect weather data; Inukjuak's newer and operating weather station is located by its airport. (PHOTO BY JOHN MYNA)
Visited the Old Station many times in the Seventies. One of the few places for recreational activity.