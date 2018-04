Ookpik Aviation's DeHavilland Otter sits on the runway in Baker Lake following a search and rescue mission April 11, when a missing snowmobiler was found alive and well en route to Rankin Inlet. Qaman'tuaq Qiniqtiit, Baker Lake's search and rescue organization, thanked the local airline for donating the aircraft to its search efforts. (PHOTO COURTESY OF RICHARD AKSAWNEE)