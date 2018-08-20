NEWS: Nunavik
August 20, 2018 - 3:00 pm
Photo: Opening the Aqpik Jam
The Kuujjuaq Youth Group opens the Aqpik Jam Music Festival on Monday, Aug. 13, in Kuujjuaq, as they have done every year for over 20 years, with a traditional drum dance and song. They performed with David Serkoak (man in the middle to the right), who had been invited to teach the group and give a workshop. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)
i listened to the radio of so called live concerts from aqpic jam…i have never heard such a lousy performer after performer. It made me think that it wouldn’t be worth going to the jam after wanting to attend or participate in such a lousy eventful of lousy performers. I wonder if the performers got paid while playing or singing with a hangover.