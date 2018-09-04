Nunatsiaq News
Photo: Orcas in Buchan Gulf

Niore Iqalukjuak spotted these orcas, or killer whales, from aboard the MS National Geographic Explorer off the northwestern coast of Baffin Island on Aug. 25. These whales, known as Qukjautaqtalik in Inuktitut, have been observed moving further north as the Arctic warms. The staff at Nunatsiaq News wish our readers a restful Labour Day on Monday, Sept. 3. Our offices will be shut that day. (PHOTO BY N. IQALUKJUAK)
#1. Posted by Wannabe on September 05, 2018

“Qukjautaqtalik in Inuktitut”, which Inuk’s dialect is this?

