Photo: Ottawa announces TB elimination target date

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed announce a target date for eliminating tuberculosis across Inuit Nunangat at a press conference on Friday, March 23, in Ottawa, one day ahead of World Tuberculosis Day. As part of the TB task Force, the federal government said it aims to eliminate the infectious disease among Canada's Inuit by 2030, while reducing the rate of active TB by at least 50 per cent by 2025. "The rate of TB is outrageous," Philpott said, "but it is eminently solvable." Read more about the plan later at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)