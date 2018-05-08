Photo: Pangnirtung singer-songwriter makes Alianait debut

Jerry Laisa, who was raised in Pangnirtung and is now based in Iqaluit, played his first Alianait concert at Iqaluit's Inuksuk high school May 5, where he opened for Toronto singer Justin Rutledge. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter played a few of his own songs as well as some covers, including a fun rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time. You can catch Laisa live again at this summer's Alianait arts festival. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)