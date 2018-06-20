Photo: Pang’s Co-op celebrates new building

Under sunny skies, members of the Pangnirtung Inuit Co-operative Limited gather June 13 to cut the ribbon on their new 10,000 square-foot co-op store building. "Thanks to all members for your support," the association said on social media. "Thanks to the board that worked hard to push the project to become a reality. Thanks to the staff and the construction workers for your hard work in a very difficult conditions." (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PANGNIRTUNG INUIT CO-OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK)