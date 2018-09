Felix St-Aubin was out at his cabin at Killinik, near Kangiqsualujjuaq, in August when he was awoken not once, but twice, by two different polar bears who came to visit. St-Aubin said he came to face to face with this bear at about 3:30 a.m. when he found it looking into his cabin window. The animal sniffed around and then wandered away, he said. (PHOTO BY F. ST-AUBIN)