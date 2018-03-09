Photo: Photo exhibit celebrates Inuit women

Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council is hosting a photography exhibit at Iqaluit's Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum beginning today, March 8 and continuing until April 1. The exhibit will feature submissions from photographers across the territory which depict women and their families, including this shot by Jolene Itkilik of Naujaat. The museum will host an opening reception on Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m. Winners of this year's photo contest will be announced by Qulliit on March 19. (PHOTO BY J. ITKILIK/QULLIIT)