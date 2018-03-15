Photo: Police station ramp gets cleared

When an Umiujaq family complained that the community's Kativik Regional Police Force station was inaccessible due to the build-up of snow on its front ramp, someone heard their message. A day after Nunatsiaq News ran a photo of the snow-covered ramp, staff appear to have begun clearing it. Are there parts of your community you'd like to see cleaned, fixed or made more accessible? Send your photos to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NunatsiaqNews. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ALAN PATTERSON)