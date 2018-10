Rankin Inlet students Mia Autut (left) and Tiana Misheralak throat-sing during the opening ceremony for the Power for the Positive healthy youth relationships conference in Rankin Inlet on Thursday, Oct. 11. More than 200 high school students from the Kivalliq region are attending the event, which is hosted by the Government of Nunavut and the Canadian Red Cross. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN AND CANADIAN RED CROSS)