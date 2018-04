Arctic UAV’s test team headed to Burton Bay, near Iqaluit, on the week of April 2 to test its Ukpik HEF32 unmanned aerial vehicle. Back row, from left: Marijn van de Ruit, Glenn Williams, Kirt Ejesiak, Jake Weber, William Flaherty, Thibaut Larquey, Eli Turk and Keane Sudlovenick. Front row: future UAV pilots Noah Ejesiak and Aiden Williams. (PHOTO COURTESY ARCTIC UAV)