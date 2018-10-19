Photo: Preparing for flu season

Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes gets his flu shot at the legislative assembly on Tuesday, Oct. 23, following the first day of the fall sitting. "The flu is a respiratory illness that cannot be fought off using antibiotics. Our best defence against the flu is to let our bodies fight it off. Those with weak immune systems, such as our elders and young children, are at risk. It is for this reason that we need to prepare as a community to prevent the spread of the flu virus," Hickes said in his minister's statement. Washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough and staying home when you are sick will also help prevent the spread of influenza this season, Hickes said. The free vaccine is available in all community health centres. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)