While visiting Hawaii in late April, students from Nunavut Sivuniksavut spent the day volunteering at an after-school program called Hui Malama O Ke Kai, where they helped preserve the wood frame of a traditional canoe house. NS students worked on this canoe house in 2016 also, when they travelled to Hawaii for that year's cultural exchange trip. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NUNAVUT SIVUNIKSAVUT)