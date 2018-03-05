Photo: Previously unseen Franklin artifacts on show in Gatineau

The long-awaited Canadian showing of Death In the Ice: The Mystery of the Franklin Expedition, opened its doors to the public at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. yesterday. Combining recently recovered artifacts from HMS Erebus by Parks Canada divers and British artifacts that have never been shown outside Britain, the exhibit promises to be the most complete collection of Franklin-related artifacts ever seen on either side of the Atlantic. Visitors can see the collection at the CMH until Sept. 30, when the exhibit moves to its next venue in Alaska. Read more later today on nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)