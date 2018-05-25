Photo: QEC looks to fix plants, boost renewable energy capacity

Bruno Pereira, the president and CEO of Qulliq Energy Corp., speaks to an Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce-sponsored breakfast at the Iqaluit soup kitchen on Thursday, May 24, where he outlined plans to first finish repairs on Nunavut’s 11 aging diesel plants, then invest in renewable energy. “We want to replace diesel, but without bringing up the rates,” Pereira said. The QEC hopes to get money from Ottawa to help cover some of the $275 million needed to repair the diesel plants, which will still be needed as backup for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Nunavut should see more solar installations in 2018 with the launch of its independent power production program, Pereira said. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)