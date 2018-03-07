Photo: Qilaut 2017, featuring seven young Inuit artists, launches tonight

The seven young Nunavut artists who won the third annual Qilaut song contest stand at the legislature in Iqaluit on Wednesday, March 7 with David Joanasie, the minister of culture and heritage. If you're in Iqaluit today, you can hear them perform their 12 winning pieces tonight at the Tisi area inside Inuksuk High School in a concert and CD launch that runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening marks the end of Uqausirmut Quviasuutiqarniq, the GN's annual celebration of Inuktut and Inuit culture. You can get a free copy of the Qilaut CD at the concert, or during business hours at the Trigram building 903 in Iqaluit. You can also download the album here: www.ch.gov.nu.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)