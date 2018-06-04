Photo: Quebec housing minister visits Nunavik

Quebec's housing minister, Lise Thériault, second from right, visits the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau head office in Kuujjuaq May 31 to promote her government's housing assistance fund for the region. In its last budget, the Quebec government announced $22 million to replace aging KMHB warehouses, while another $21 million will go to programs to help Nunavimmiut with the purchase and construction of private housing units across Nunavik. Thériault and Ungava MNA Jean Boucher also visited Inukjuak during their visit to the region. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KMHB)