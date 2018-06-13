Photo: Rankin Inlet celebrates the sun

Enjoying the sun in Rankin Inlet: The Jerry Cans from Iqaluit help everyone in Rankin Inlet celebrate the return of warmth and light on Saturday night as part of the community's Solfest, sponsored by the community's fire department, June 16 and June 17. The Iqaluit's Jerry Cans were joined by Terrie Kusugak and Midnight News. The Solfest's festivities coincided with the June 16 opening of the $3.8-million Kivalliq Visitors Centre, which will, among other things, showcase taxidermy, the Government of Nunavut said in a release. "The Kivalliq Regional Visitor Centre will provide a vital link between outfitters, tourist establishments, guides and tourists,” said Nunavut's new premier Joe Savikataaq. (PHOTO BY MARK WYATT/FACEBOOK)