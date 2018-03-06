Photo: Rankin Inlet gymnasts return from Vegas with medal haul

Members of Rankin Inlet’s Aqsarniit Ujauttaq (Northern Lights) gymnastics club display medals won during their recent participation at the Mega Meet in Las Vegas, March 2 to March 4. The competition hosted more over 80 clubs from across Canada and the United States, with the girls from Rankin Inlet competing twice, and also performing a group routine to the Jerry Cans song, Ukiuq. “Everyone walked away with 11 medals as medals were given for all places. Nevertheless, we had numerous top three finishes on individual events,” said coach Lisa Keskey in a Facebook post. Six Nunavut participants finished in either first or second all around in their divisions, and in one division they also finished second as a team out of all the teams, she said. The club members also visited the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during their stay. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA KESKEY)