Photo: Reasons to love Nakasuk School

This mural, made by elementary school students, decorates the foyer at Nakasuk School in Iqaluit. The reasons students gave for loving their school include learning to read, spending time with friends, having great teachers, making art, going to gym class and learning from elders. Many students wrote their answers—which can be read on the fur-trimmed hoods of these parka-wearing paper people—in Inuktitut syllabics. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)