Photo: Remembering Dr. Christine Egan with young Nunavut nurses

On her first visit to Iqaluit last week, Ellen Judd stands with Nunavut nurses Nancy Mike, Mavis Ell, Suzie Schwartz and Suzie Pearce June 13 at a get-together at Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit. These young nurses, along with many others, have been recipients of Dr. Christine Egan scholarships, given out annually since 2004 to Nunavut nursing students. The scholarships were founded by Judd, Egan's partner, and other members of her family and friends after Egan, a longtime and still-remembered nurse in Nunavut, died on Sept. 11, 2001 in the attack of the World Trade Centre in New York City, where she had been visiting her brother. Judd said the endowment is permanent and will help support Nunavut nurses in school and those who have graduated to pursue their studies "forever." (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)