Photo: Remembering a Baker Lake mother who made the “ultimate sacrifice”

Karyn Amitnak of Baker Lake plans to donate the skin of this polar bear, which she hunted last April, to the Hamlet of Baker Lake. Amitnak said she's making this gesture in remembrance of her late, brave mother, Hattie Qablutsiaq, who was mauled by a polar bear on Nunavut Day, July 9, 1999. Amitnak said her mother "took the ultimate sacrifice" so four people could escape the polar bear and live. Amitnak will display the skin at the recreation centre on Oct. 13, where there will be games and a dance, along with draw for two-round trip tickets to Winnipeg donated by Calm Air. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KARYN AMITNAK)