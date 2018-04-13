Photo: Remembering Humboldt in Grise Fiord, Nunavut

In Grise Fiord, Nunavut, Canada's most northerly community, residents wear jerseys on Thursday, April 12 to honour the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and the 16 members who died in a bus crash. The team which was on its way to a playoff game in a neighbouring community on April 6 when a transport truck collided with their bus, killing 16 players and support staff. Thirteen others were injured. Hundreds of Canadians showed their support in workplaces and schools across the country by posting photos on Twitter with the hashtag #JerseysforHumboldt. (PHOTO BY KRISTINE WATSKO)