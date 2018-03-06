NEWS: Nunavik
March 06, 2018 - 7:30 am
Photo: Remembering Steve Dery
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Kativik Regional Police Force officers and community members pay tribute to late officer Steve Dery at a memorial in front of the Kuujjuaq police station March 2. That date marks the fifth anniversary of Dery's death. He was killed responding to a violent standoff in Nunavik's largest community. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)
(1) Comments:
We should remember those Inuit who have be shot and killed by Kativik Regional Police Officers, here in Nunavik.