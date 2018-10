Nunavut Sivuniksavut student Shelton Nipisar performs a dance routine as part of the fifth annual INDIGENIUS Art Music and Fashion Show at Algonquin College in Ottawa on Sept. 29. Nipisar and Malachi Poungalak, both from Arviat, created the dance group Cyber-Optix as a way to combat depression and suicide in their hometown. (PHOTO BY KASSINA RYDER DAVIDSON)