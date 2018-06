This picture was taken some years ago, on Dec 10, 2010, near Sanikiluaq, where this bear was resting on a small island about half a mile from town. Photographer Sarah Meeko drove by skidoo to see the bear and take pictures. She said, "When I took this shot I was standing about 10 feet away from the bear, but I felt quite safe as it was very tired and breathing hard!" (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)