Photo: Save our skate park, says Iqaluit family

Iqaluit resident Luc Brisebois and his skatepark-loving boys stand at Iqaluit City Hall after making a pitch at Tuesday evening's city council meeting asking for the indoor skatepark to remain open. Brisebois brought a supporting petition with more than 300 signatures and spoke about the skate park’s positive impact on youth in Iqaluit. Read more later today on nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)
