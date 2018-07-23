Photo: Savikataaq meets with his fellow premiers

Canada’s premiers are currently meeting in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick. Here Nunavut’s Joe Savikataaq is seen on Wednesday in Moncton with Alberta’s Rachel Notley, followed by Yukon’s Sandy Silver and N.W.T.’s Bob McLeod. Savikataaq and his northern counterparts met that day to discuss how to impress upon the newly shuffled federal cabinet ”the need for a more flexible approach to federal-territorial infrastructure funding,” according to a Government of Nunavut news release. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF NUNAVUT)