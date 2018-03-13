Photo: Saying no to vandalism

Participants in Pivallianiq's Say No to Vandalism program in the Nunavik community of Akulivik show off their moves. Clauter Alexandre, a.k.a. Dr. Step, kept the young people busy and moving over the past month when he was in Akulivik, a program update on Facebook said: "Hockey, working out, Inuit games, hip hop dancing, name it, they've done it! All nice ways to put your energy into something creative rather than destructive! Keep it up!" Pivalilianiq, which was set up by the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau and the Société d'habitation du Québec, aims to fight vandalism by raising awareness among youth. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PIVALLIANIQ/FACEBOOK)