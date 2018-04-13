Photo: Sky isn’t the limit

The sky isn’t the limit, Canada’s governor general and former astronaut Julie Payette tells an assembly of Iqaluit students at Inuksuk High School on Thursday, April 12. While Payette is in Iqaluit for her first official visit to Nunavut as governor general, she has previously visited Pond Inlet, Resolute Bay and Cambridge Bay. In 1999, during the first of her two trips to outer space, Payette and her team brought a Nunavut flag aboard the space shuttle Discovery. The flag, which travelled six million kilometres and orbited the earth 154 times, is now at the Nunavut legislature. In her presentation to the high schoolers on “following your dreams,” Payette showed students a photo from space that shows how tiny Earth looks when seen from Saturn, as well as a view from space of the southern lights above Antarctica. Here she shows students a photo of one of her colleagues, a Japanese astronaut who is sleeping upright in a sleeping bag while in outer space. “You can tell he is really sleeping because his hands are floating,” she said. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)