Photo: Small Glories

Folk artists Cara Luft and JD Edwards of the Manitoba musical group The Small Glories perform at Inuksuk High School on Saturday, Nov. 24, in a show that marked the finale of Alianait's concert series for 2018. The duo had a full visit to the northern capital, doing a workshop at Aqsarniit School and a songwriter's circle at the Francophone Centre, along with a Saturday evening concert. This was also the last show for longtime festival director Heather Daley, who is retiring. The opening act saw performances from Rankin Inlet's Kuuri Panika, Igloolik artist Lazarus "Mister" Qattalik and Charlie Panipak of Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)