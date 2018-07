Smooth sailing: Crews put the finishing touches on the newly paved section of Federal Road in Iqaluit, parts of which are now open to traffic. Earlier this year, the city was approved a $2.5 million grant to re-pave the pothole-ridden road, which leads to Iqaluit's new airport, from Qaqqamiut Road to Ikaluktuutiak Drive. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)