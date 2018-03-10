NEWS: Nunavik
March 10, 2018 - 8:10 am
Photo: Snowed in
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Mary Esperson Crow Patterson says she's frustrated with poor access to the Kativik Regional Police Force station in the Nunavik community of Umiujaq. Every winter, snow accumulates along the ramp into the building, and it's never cleared. "How are elders supposed to be served?" she asked. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY CROW PATTERSON)
(1) Comments:
Off course I think, the snow should be cleared from any public building, but wish elders would have not even need to be served at the local police station. Most elders in small towns, are not even concerned with a police station. Maybe the church or a nice elders meeting place , but police station? What’s going on with our elders? Don’t sound right that’s all.