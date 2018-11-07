Photo: Speaker gives House a talking to

Joe Enook, Speaker of Nunavut’s legislative assembly, reminds MLAs on Monday, Nov. 5, to be respectful, watch their tone and avoid personal attacks. “The past few weeks and months have been challenging for all of us,” he said. “I am reminded that we all want to work for the betterment of all Nunavummiut.” Enook's remarks followed a tense start to the session, in which Pat Angnakak resigned from cabinet. Enook said his comments stem from concerns he’s heard from elders, who worry “that we are losing our focus in this place.” (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)