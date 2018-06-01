Photo: Specks in the landscape

Photographer Robert Kautuk provided this drone shot of a snowmobile going off into the distance. He said, "A lot of people go hunting, camping in the springtime when the weather becomes warmer. After a long time of darkness and cold, we welcome spring with open arms. This shot was taken when we (Mike Jaypoody and I) went to interview an elder outside Clyde River, near Tupiqtalik, and we went around the point to go back to Clyde River. The mountain to the left side is called Aarrujaaluk. This is a great hunting ground for seals during the fall season when the ice starts forming." (PHOTO BY ROBERT KAUTUK)