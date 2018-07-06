Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: Nunavik July 06, 2018

Photo: Spelling bee winners

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The winners of the French elementary classes' spelling bee at Jaanimmarik school in Kuujjuaq pose with their teachers on June 6. From left: Grade 6 French teacher Denis Boivin and his student Kayla Chalmers (Grade 6 French winner), Grade 5–6 French teacher Noura Lokmane and her student Aiva Lingard (Grade 5 French winner), and Grade 4 French winner Murielle Kauki Alaku and her teacher Félicia Morrissette. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)
