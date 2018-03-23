Photo: Spring is in the Kivalliq air

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Lorna Tatty of Rankin Inlet sent Nunatsiaq News this photo of herself with her husband, children and grandchildren sporting knit hats in their tent set up outside the Kivalliq community during last year's spring fishing derby. The first day of spring brought sunshine and temperatures in the high -20s to the Kivalliq. The family's knit hats were all made by Eva Kadlak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF L. TATTY)