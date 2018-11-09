Photo: Spuds for Iqaluit’s soup kitchen

About 2,000 pounds of Russet potatoes arrived Nov. 15 in Iqaluit. They’re the gift of Mike Milsom, who operates an organic farm outside Ottawa. He decided to make the donation to Iqaluit’s Qajuqturvik Food Centre, after the Nov. 8 fire that ravaged the Northmart store in the city. "From the fields of Mike's Garden Harvest to the tables of the fine folk in Iqaluit,” Milsom said on social media. First Air flew the potatoes free of charge, a donation that First Air spokesperson said the Makivik Corp.-owned airline can’t do all the time, but "we definitely want to be doing what we can to continue to help the community.” (PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE MILSOM/FACEBOOK)