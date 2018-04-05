Photo: Evacuation of air terminal

Iqaluit firefighters evacuated and closed off the city's new air terminal building around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 10. The Canadian North airline later said in a tweet that they have been informed of a possible fuel spill at the airport terminal building that afternoon and that their flight 438 would depart from the old terminal building instead. No smoke or damage was visible outside the building, but security staff blocked roads into the terminal and directed motorists to Iqaluit's old terminal building to pick up any travellers arriving on inbound flights. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)