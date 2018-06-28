Photo: Thanking a longtime volunteer

Volunteers from Piviniit Thrift Store gather June 23 at the Frobisher Inn to celebrate the longtime service of Rhoda Palluq, a volunteer of 16 years. Pallaq is pictured, beaming, in the back row centre underneath a banner that reads: Rhoda Qujannamiik. She said she was surprised by the special gathering, where volunteers shared a meal and some friendly competition over dice games. Piviniit is always looking for new members to help out on Thursdays or Saturdays at the non-profit. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)