Photo: That’s what you call headstrong

Team Nunavik’s Davidee Nassak, right, competes in the head pull event at the Arctic Winter Games in South Slave, N.W.T. on March 21. The Games wrapped up this past Saturday, March 23. Nunavut placed seventh overall, garnering 15 golds, 17 silvers and 23 bronze, for a total of 55 ulus, while Nunavik-Northern Quebec placed eighth, with eight golds, eight silvers and five bronze, for a total of 21 ulus. (PHOTO COURTESY TEAM NUNAVIK/CATHERINE GRAYDON)