Photo: The beat goes on

Montreal instructor Tyson Shallmann leads a drum workshop for Nunavimmiut youth last week in Kuujjuaq. From left: Harriet Munick of Tasiujaq, Jamie Yaaka of Kangiqsujuaq and Saijulla Dumont of Quaqtaq practise their rhythm as part of the Kativik Regional Government-led music workshops, called Nunavik Rocks, on March 2. This was the third drum workshop hosted in Kuujjuaq since the program launched in 2016. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)