Photo: The Cape Pang Art Hang

Grade 7, 8 and 9 students from Pangnirtung and Cape Dorset get a lesson in stone-cut printmaking from Joamie Tapaungai at Cape Dorset's new Kenojuak cultural centre last week. Seven students from Pangnirtung’s Attagoyuk Ilisavik school flew to Cape Dorset to take part in a series of art workshops between April 9-13 with seven local students. Read more about the exchange later at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY RHODA NASHALIK)